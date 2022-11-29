In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





November 28, 2022





Today Teddy discusses the emotional toll of combat, killing, recovery and forgiveness. It’s not TV, its not the movies, its real. Once you’ve found yourself in darkness and rebuilt from being broken, nothing can ever break you again.





https://teddydaniels.tv/





https://gab.com/teddydanielspa





https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/





SPONSORS





If your retirement funds are worth 3-4 times less than a year ago, Try Goldco, They switch 401ks to metals with no penalty.





Use this number, Tell them Teddy Daniels Sent you, and get up to $10k in Free Silver!

CALL: 855-756-2296 or go to link https://goldco.com/trenches





Get better rest, and improve your overall wellness, Visit: magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MAGNESIUM BREAKTHROUGH: https://www.magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY:

https://www.mypillow.com/





General Manufacturing TEDDY-15: https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/





My Patriot Cigars: mypatriotcigars.com – promo Teddy





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1xo3yk-the-toll-of-combat-and-killing-1-st-hand-account.html



