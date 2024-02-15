Seeing Entities & Energies Outside our Vision Spectrum, Frequency Manipulation & more

Sarah Westall
Researchers, Bonnie and John Mitchell, join the program to discuss the unseen and how that effects our daily lives. Just because you cannot see something, does not mean it does not exist. We discuss dicyanin, the dark blue dye that was pulled from the market and made above top secret. This dye enabled people to see energies not normally seen within our narrow eyesight band. So why was it made illegal? It didn't hurt others. We discuss this and so much more. You can follow Bonnie and John Mitchell on their website at https://awakenvideo.org/
