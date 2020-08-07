© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump States it was an attack
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2064 views • August 07, 2020
Channel Notes: Posted by 1776Reloaded.org: https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/stories/?uid=713008
America is being ruled by a De Facto Corp. pretending to be a Founding fathers created Government! The Federal Gov IS NOT A FEDERAL GOV created in accord with foundations of our nation, Its a De Facto foreign Crown / Vatican Corp masquerading as a the We the people founding fathers government! The same criminals orchestrating such acts at the Beirut bombing have been running America from the shadows! UNLEARN - Re-educate!
############
Trump General states Beirut was some kind of attack
America is being ruled by a De Facto Corp. pretending to be a Founding fathers created Government! The Federal Gov IS NOT A FEDERAL GOV created in accord with foundations of our nation, Its a De Facto foreign Crown / Vatican Corp masquerading as a the We the people founding fathers government! The same criminals orchestrating such acts at the Beirut bombing have been running America from the shadows! UNLEARN - Re-educate!
############
Trump General states Beirut was some kind of attack
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.