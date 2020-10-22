Talking Troy Aikman, Joe Buck, Flyovers, sports and patriotism is in general & Aikman's apology

Even military flyovers are getting politicized these days…



Troy Aikman and Joe Buck were caught on a hot mic during yesterday’s Packers/Bucs game. And the subject of their conversation? The pregame military flyover. According to Troy Aikman, they’re a waste of jet fuel, taxpayer dollars, and won’t happen if Joe Biden wins the upcoming Presidential election.



Here’s a quick transcript:



Aikman: “That’s a lot of jet fuel just to do a little flyover.”

Buck: “That’s your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work.”

Troy Aikman then followed that up with:



“That stuff ain’t happening with Kamala-Biden ticket. I’ll tell you that right now, partner.”

Obviously, it’s pretty expensive to do anything that involves military equipment, and the defense budget is supported by Federal tax dollars, however according to a story by WCPO, flyovers are often times done during the course of regular training flights and don’t cost taxpayers any more money.



Long story short: they’re already planning to be in air for training.



Kentucky’s 123rd Airlift Wing says flyovers are “accomplished as part of regular and mandatory proficiency training required to keep aircrews current and qualified and incurred zero additional cost to taxpayers.”



Ohio 180th Fighter Wing Senior Master Sergeant Beth Holliker added: “We are doing them over the course of several days so that we can tie them in with our regularly scheduled training missions, as not to incur any additional costs… we’ll conduct our flybys as we are leaving our training airspace, on our way home.”



Indiana’s 122nd Fighter Wing Technical Sergeant William Hopper says: “Flyovers are conducted at no additional cost to the taxpayer and serve as critical training for our pilots.”