© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Black Star Questions and Answers for Kelly, Earth Change Update, Nano Silver Monster Box Offer, and More 11.02.2020
Follow
13
Download MP3
Share
Report
456 views • November 03, 2020
YouTubers: Subscribe to watch Full Report Videos. The best way for Subs to support this channel is to share this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
---
Black Star Questions
Written by Kelly and Terral
November 02, 2020
Hi Kelly:
Thank you for writing and for your support of the research at https://www.terral03.com.
On Mon, Nov 2, 2020 at 11:39 AM Kelly wrote:
Hello Terral:
In your black star update reports you talk about “when the black star gets here.” What does “gets here” mean? Do you anticipate that it will pass by close to earth and keep going, or that it will hang around in close proximity to earth for a period of time? I am assuming that it is not expected to crash into us. Also, what affects does the black star have on other planets? Are they similar to the effects it will have on earth? Has it come close to other planets already and have we been able to see any effects on them from the black star? Thank you! Kelly
--
Super Typhoon Goni leaves devastation across the Philippines
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/asia_pacific/typhoon-goni-philippines-rolly-damage/2020/11/02/6bab44ba-1cc7-11eb-ad53-4c1fda49907d_story.html
--
Eta Becomes a Category 4 Hurricane as It Approaches Central America
https://www.baynews9.com/fl/tampa/weather/2020/10/30/eta-forms--ties-2005-for-most-named-storms-on-record
--
Scientists discover ‘devastating’ NEW genetic disease that’s killed 40% of known patients by attacking lungs and immune system
https://www.rt.com/news/505179-new-disease-lungs-immune/
--
The Sun is About to Wake Up
https://youtu.be/GorurHzY_BM
--
Discover the Cycle 24/25 Predictions!
http://solarcyclescience.com/forecasts.html
--
Very Interesting Object...
https://youtu.be/EQgJiXS8vBQ
--
22 Guilty Generals
http://www.paulstramer.net/2020/10/22-guilty-generals.html
--
PhD Student Finds Two Massive Stars With Magnetic Fields In A Binary System
https://www.iflscience.com/space/massive-magnetic-stars/
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/09/150911095339.htm
--
---
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
“Nano Silver is a natural antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral solution that should be part of everyone’s survival strategy for when the crap hits the fan and there is no access to doctors and the local pharmacy. Even a cut and become infected and lead to a life-threatening situation without this natural means of defense against bacterial-fungal-viral infections.”
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: (Go and subscribe!)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Black Star Questions
Written by Kelly and Terral
November 02, 2020
Hi Kelly:
Thank you for writing and for your support of the research at https://www.terral03.com.
On Mon, Nov 2, 2020 at 11:39 AM Kelly wrote:
Hello Terral:
In your black star update reports you talk about “when the black star gets here.” What does “gets here” mean? Do you anticipate that it will pass by close to earth and keep going, or that it will hang around in close proximity to earth for a period of time? I am assuming that it is not expected to crash into us. Also, what affects does the black star have on other planets? Are they similar to the effects it will have on earth? Has it come close to other planets already and have we been able to see any effects on them from the black star? Thank you! Kelly
--
Super Typhoon Goni leaves devastation across the Philippines
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/asia_pacific/typhoon-goni-philippines-rolly-damage/2020/11/02/6bab44ba-1cc7-11eb-ad53-4c1fda49907d_story.html
--
Eta Becomes a Category 4 Hurricane as It Approaches Central America
https://www.baynews9.com/fl/tampa/weather/2020/10/30/eta-forms--ties-2005-for-most-named-storms-on-record
--
Scientists discover ‘devastating’ NEW genetic disease that’s killed 40% of known patients by attacking lungs and immune system
https://www.rt.com/news/505179-new-disease-lungs-immune/
--
The Sun is About to Wake Up
https://youtu.be/GorurHzY_BM
--
Discover the Cycle 24/25 Predictions!
http://solarcyclescience.com/forecasts.html
--
Very Interesting Object...
https://youtu.be/EQgJiXS8vBQ
--
22 Guilty Generals
http://www.paulstramer.net/2020/10/22-guilty-generals.html
--
PhD Student Finds Two Massive Stars With Magnetic Fields In A Binary System
https://www.iflscience.com/space/massive-magnetic-stars/
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/09/150911095339.htm
--
---
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
“Nano Silver is a natural antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral solution that should be part of everyone’s survival strategy for when the crap hits the fan and there is no access to doctors and the local pharmacy. Even a cut and become infected and lead to a life-threatening situation without this natural means of defense against bacterial-fungal-viral infections.”
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: (Go and subscribe!)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
us militaryquarantinemedical martial lawsmokescreenproject black starlock downnanosilvercontact tracingd614gelite planterral terral03buy nano silverthe mystery explainedozarks survival group programcoronavirus contagioncovid-19 mutationsuperplumeviral dna replication inhibitorg4 ea h1n1 chinasuperplume formationcovid-21third wavemagnetic portal connectionsbuoyancy barrier corridors
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.