MEPs want a separate court for Russia and Belarus, but they don't want a peace court.

Mick Wallace MEP.

“Zelensky should be at the negotiating table, but instead tour the world selling his perpetual war as Ukraine is destroyed and Ukrainian recruits are killed by the tens of thousands.

For the past 25 years, the imperialists have been waging wars of aggression. They have killed millions of people and displaced millions more.

NATO members have never faced justice for these crimes.

If we really care about justice, we will stop the competition and the hypocrisy and start doing the real work of peace.”