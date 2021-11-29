Se Sentir Aliene

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1 view • November 29, 2021
This video is in French which I speak fairly well but write with a whole bunch of mistakes. It is about an interesting conversation I had with Andy Cutler.
To book an appointment for coaching, sign up for a 25% discount on supplements, read more blog posts and buy a book by Andy Cutler visit my website- https://www.maybeitsmercury.com/
I am developing an online, self-directed, video based workshop. To stay in the loop, sign up here: https://maybeitsmercury.com/workshop
#iatrogenicillness #andycutlerprotocol #mercurychelation #chronicdisease #idiopathicdisease #mercury #IMS #mentalillness #vipassanameditation #shirdisaibaba #drjanehightower #methylmercury #ethylmercury #karljung #archetypes #pharmacokinetics #WestonAPrice #andrewcutler
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LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/in/rebeccarustlee/
To book an appointment for coaching, sign up for a 25% discount on supplements, read more blog posts and buy a book by Andy Cutler visit my website- https://www.maybeitsmercury.com/
I am developing an online, self-directed, video based workshop. To stay in the loop, sign up here: https://maybeitsmercury.com/workshop
#iatrogenicillness #andycutlerprotocol #mercurychelation #chronicdisease #idiopathicdisease #mercury #IMS #mentalillness #vipassanameditation #shirdisaibaba #drjanehightower #methylmercury #ethylmercury #karljung #archetypes #pharmacokinetics #WestonAPrice #andrewcutler
Get connected:
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/maybeitsmercury/
Facebook Page- https://www.facebook.com/maybeitsmercurydotcom/
Facebook Group- https://www.facebook.com/groups/acfanatics
Twitter- https://twitter.com/maybeitsmercury
LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/in/rebeccarustlee/
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