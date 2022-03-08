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CDC BLOOD PROFITEER LIAR WALENSKY ADMITS TO MASSIVE, ANTI-SCIENTIFIC, NUREMBERG-VIOLATING FAILURE
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154 views • March 08, 2022
THESE DEMON PROFITEERS SHOULD HAVE A DATE WITH THE GALLOWS!!!!
MILLIONS OF MEN, WOMEN AND CHILDREN HAVE BEEN HARMED AND/OR KILLED FROM THIS SATANIC SERUM!!!! THE LOCKDOWNS KILLED NOT ONLY PEOPLE, IT KILLED PEOPLES JOBS, BUSINESSES AND GENERATIONAL WEALTH!!!!
MILLIONS OF MEN, WOMEN AND CHILDREN HAVE BEEN HARMED AND/OR KILLED FROM THIS SATANIC SERUM!!!! THE LOCKDOWNS KILLED NOT ONLY PEOPLE, IT KILLED PEOPLES JOBS, BUSINESSES AND GENERATIONAL WEALTH!!!!
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