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Brazilian Man Finds out what Near Death by Mudslide Feels Like
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2581 views • November 28, 2021
I hope this man is alright!!! A bit too close for comfort if you ask me!!
Description from VIDMAX
Homeowner Rômulo do Carmo, 37, found himself face to face with a deadly mudslide that ripped through his home in Brazil.
A 5 1/2-foot column of deadly mud, water and debris amass against against the wall of a house in Morumbi, in the central Brazilian city of Anápolis, Jam Press reported.
Description from VIDMAX
Homeowner Rômulo do Carmo, 37, found himself face to face with a deadly mudslide that ripped through his home in Brazil.
A 5 1/2-foot column of deadly mud, water and debris amass against against the wall of a house in Morumbi, in the central Brazilian city of Anápolis, Jam Press reported.
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