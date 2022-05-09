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VICTORY DAY! Countries trying to CANCEL the Memory of the Fallen - Inside Russia Report
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50 views • May 09, 2022
Posted 9May2022 iEarlGrey: REMEMBER THE VICTORY OVER THE NAZIS IN WORLD WAR ll
Latvia, Lithuania even Estonia take measures to suppress the honouring of those who made the ultimate sacrifice at the altar of freedom for US.
Estonia - "...the nearer we get to May 9 - "Victory Day" in Russia – the more robustly the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) will be empowered to intervene..." : https://news.err.ee/1608589021/estonian-police-chief-we-are-becoming-more-vigilant-as-victory-day-nears
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2022/05/08/germany-ukraine-russia-victory-day-flags-ban-berlin-memorial/
Lithuania - Vilnius mayor says he will not permit May 9 events this year: https://www.lrt.lt/en/news-in-english/19/1667814/vilnius-mayor-says-he-will-not-permit-may-9-events-this-year
Latvia's Parliament Bans Rallies Near Soviet War Memorials Ahead Of May 9 'Victory Day': https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/russia-ukraine-crisis/latvias-parliament-bans-rallies-near-soviet-war-memorials-ahead-of-may-9-victory-day-articleshow.html
world war 2, war memorials, canceling memory, holocaust, Nazi, Europe,
Latvia, Lithuania even Estonia take measures to suppress the honouring of those who made the ultimate sacrifice at the altar of freedom for US.
Estonia - "...the nearer we get to May 9 - "Victory Day" in Russia – the more robustly the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) will be empowered to intervene..." : https://news.err.ee/1608589021/estonian-police-chief-we-are-becoming-more-vigilant-as-victory-day-nears
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2022/05/08/germany-ukraine-russia-victory-day-flags-ban-berlin-memorial/
Lithuania - Vilnius mayor says he will not permit May 9 events this year: https://www.lrt.lt/en/news-in-english/19/1667814/vilnius-mayor-says-he-will-not-permit-may-9-events-this-year
Latvia's Parliament Bans Rallies Near Soviet War Memorials Ahead Of May 9 'Victory Day': https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/russia-ukraine-crisis/latvias-parliament-bans-rallies-near-soviet-war-memorials-ahead-of-may-9-victory-day-articleshow.html
world war 2, war memorials, canceling memory, holocaust, Nazi, Europe,
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