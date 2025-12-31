© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Learn Self Defense:
► https://www.codereddefense.com
In this tutorial, we share self defense tips for ground fighting.
Here’s an important tip to remember in regards to personal protection. Try to avoid falling to the ground with an attacker during a fight. You certainly don’t want to get stomped in the face by one of his friends.
Visit our website for life-saving video tutorials:
Ground Fighting
► https://www.codereddefense.com/ground-fighting/
Related article:
https://www.codereddefense.com/self-defense-tips-for-ground-fighting/
Train hard,
Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana
Code Red Defense