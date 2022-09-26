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Keys to Safeguard Our Freedoms Enumerated in the Bill of Rights
The Hearts Center Community
The Hearts Center Community
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3 views • September 26, 2022

https://www.heartscenter.org - Ken Mueller gave a presentation entitled: Keys to Safeguard Our Freedoms Enumerated in the Bill of Rights. He discusses the political foundations of the USA, beginning with an overview of different models of government that have existed for over 2000 years. Ken focuses on the establishment of the first colonies in New England and the people and events that lead to the writing of the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights in the late 17th century. Ken’s presentation was one of three presentations during The Hearts Center 2022 Autumn Equinox Prayer Vigil Safeguarding Our Spiritual Heritage and Rights Now! Livestreamed from Livingston, Montana.Join heartfriends around the world in Aquarian prayer and meditation, services, conferences, pilgrimages, and Meru University spiritual courses.

Keywords
constitution and bill of rightsamerican republicfour sacred freedomsmassachusetts body of libertiesmodel of the republicbirthplace of the republicamerican bill of rightsjames madison bill of rightspuritans of new englandearly american colonistswho was cotton matherrole of benjamin franklingottfried wilhelm leibniz influence on early american colonistsjohn winthrop and early coloniessaint germain on aquarian l eadershipsafeguard our freedoms
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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