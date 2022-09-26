https://www.heartscenter.org - Ken Mueller gave a presentation entitled: Keys to Safeguard Our Freedoms Enumerated in the Bill of Rights. He discusses the political foundations of the USA, beginning with an overview of different models of government that have existed for over 2000 years. Ken focuses on the establishment of the first colonies in New England and the people and events that lead to the writing of the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights in the late 17th century. Ken’s presentation was one of three presentations during The Hearts Center 2022 Autumn Equinox Prayer Vigil Safeguarding Our Spiritual Heritage and Rights Now! Livestreamed from Livingston, Montana.Join heartfriends around the world in Aquarian prayer and meditation, services, conferences, pilgrimages, and Meru University spiritual courses.