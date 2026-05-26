Pope compares unchecked AI to nuclear weapons threat



💬 Artificial intelligence, the pope clarified, should be “freed from logics that turn it into an instrument of domination, exclusion and death.”



🗣 Comparing the situation to the Church’s efforts on nuclear disarmament, the pontiff insisted that AI, just like nuclear energy,

“must be at the service of all and of the common good.”

Adding:

Vestibular hacking: when your brain becomes a peripheral



⚛️ Luna Labs USA recently filed a patent application, with research directly funded by DARPA and NASA. The official title sounds innocuous: "Method and Apparatus for Multidimensional Vestibular Electrophysiological Coupling." But behind this facade lies a technology that can turn the human brain into a peripheral device vulnerable to remote hardware hacking.



Here’s what you need to know:



🔴 Inside our ear is the vestibular system, which tells the brain where up and down are and how we're moving. Engineers have long known how to "trick" it by applying a weak electrical current through the skin behind the ears, but previously this worked poorly: the brain got confused by conflicting signals, electrical fields interfered with each other, and the person would simply become very nauseous.



🔴 Luna Labs figured out how to make this deception perfect. They created a system that slices electrical impulses into microsecond bursts at extremely high frequencies (up to 100 kHz). Our brain is too slow an analog processor, so it doesn't notice the pauses and stitches these current fragments together into an absolutely realistic illusion of physical movement in 3D space.



🔴 The Pentagon's first unspoken goal is absolute neural symbiosis between soldier and war machine. By streaming drone telemetry directly into the inner ear, the military gets an operator who feels the drone's maneuvers not with their eyes through a flat screen, but with their own spinal cord, ensuring phenomenal reaction speed.



💬 No one will bother infiltrating commandos to secretly glue electrodes onto enemy soldiers' heads. Instead, the COTS doctrine (total use of commercial civilian technologies in warfare) and the concept of "supply chain poisoning" come into play.



🔍 Check the patent drawings. The contacts don't look like cyborg gear. They're sewn discreetly into the foam padding of standard tactical headphones or the straps of VR headsets. The goal? Make this algorithm a mass industrial standard. License the tech. Ship it to Asian factories. Embed it by the millions into commercial FPV headsets.



❓ So what happens on X-Day? The math of medicine and poison is identical. If the algorithm can conjure a perfect illusion of balance, it can just as easily shatter it. US cyber forces need only send one corrupted data packet over a radio channel to flip those civilian headset chips into combat mode.



⚡️ The electrodes start pumping a dirty, asymmetrical signal. The operator's eyes tell the brain: you're sitting still in a chair. But the hacked inner ear screams: you're tumbling in free fall. To the nervous system, that's an unsolvable paradox.







@geopolitics_prime



