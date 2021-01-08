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Breaking: UPSET TRUMP SUPPORTERS Confront Traitor Lindsey Graham at DC Airport
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579 views • January 08, 2021
An angry mob of Trump supporters confronted Senator Lindsey Graham at the airport in Washington DC on Friday.
Lindsey is notorious for promising to hold deep state officials accountable and then doing nothing!
Lindsey is notorious for promising to hold deep state officials accountable and then doing nothing!
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