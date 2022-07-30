Bill O’Reilly AMERICANS to blame for HORRIBLE leaders like Biden

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Glenn Beck
Jul 29, 2022 Bill O’Reilly tells Glenn his story of the week is actually the story of the YEAR: President Biden is DELUSIONAL. But in this clip, O’Reilly explains why he believes it’s American voters — at least, the ones putting insane Democrats into office — that are to blame for it all. Plus, they discuss a recent whistleblower alleging massive corruption within the FBI and also if Nancy Pelosi should visit Taiwan despite President Xi’s warnings…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKl5u509s6Y