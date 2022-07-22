CNN thinks you're stupid!! They are going to push "climate change" now that everyone is tired of COVID!!

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PART 1: (the short clip of CNN Director Charlie Chester is from part #1)https://www.projectveritas.com/news/part-1-cnn-director-admits-network-engaged-in-propaganda-to-remove-trump/
PART 2:
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/part-2-cnn-director-charlie-chester-reveals-how-network-practices/
PART 3:
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/part-3-cnn-director-charlie-chester-says-network-is-trying-to-help-the-black/