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Why Do You Support this Process of Destruction?
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30 views • December 23, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.
"Last year the health department together with you guys, the Board of Supervisors nearly destroyed my business, my health, my husband's health, and all my family household. Because of our wonderful community, we were able to survive and thrive.
"Health department . . . racketeers me, tried to extract money from me absolutely unlawfully, ungrounded. We have to spend money on a lawyer. We had loss of business, and all this disaster happening."
"Why do you support this process of destruction?"
"Last year the health department together with you guys, the Board of Supervisors nearly destroyed my business, my health, my husband's health, and all my family household. Because of our wonderful community, we were able to survive and thrive.
"Health department . . . racketeers me, tried to extract money from me absolutely unlawfully, ungrounded. We have to spend money on a lawyer. We had loss of business, and all this disaster happening."
"Why do you support this process of destruction?"
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