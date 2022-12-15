THAI PRINCESS COLLAPSES AFTER HEART ATTACK - BAJRAKITIYABHA (44) 💉💉💉

The Thailand Royal family has announced that Princess Bajrakitiyabha, 44, has 'lost consciousness', even as rumours of her death flood social media. The Thai royal, who is next in line to the throne, was walking her dogs in Khao Yai national park on December 14, when she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.





Reports say that CPR was carried out for over an hour, but it was not successful. Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati was flown to Bangkok and is being kept on ECMO machine, say reports, which means she is being artificially kept alive.





A royal statement claims that the Princess lost consciousness on Wednesday, but doesn't confirm whether she's dead.





