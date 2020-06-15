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Dr Kaufman Asks is it Virus or is it Exosomes_
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155 views • June 15, 2020
In this excerpt, Dr Arthur Kaufman MD looks at exosomes, and the role they play in keeping us healthy. Apparently, these vital structures are being misidentified as virus, and that leads to the question: Do viruses exist at all, or have they always been exosomes misidentified? If the latter, then the entire vaccine industry and the concepts of viral contagion, and immunity via antibodies becomes entirely irrelevant. This would explain why vaccines don't prevent disease, but do interfere with the functioning of the body's built-in detoxing system.
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