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Charles "Bill" McClelland on Pearl Harbor
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7 views • December 05, 2019
My grandfather, in a brief interview done by my brother in 2010, about his experiences in the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor.
This video was put in limited state on YouTube.
This video was put in limited state on YouTube.
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