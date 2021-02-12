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30 Day Emergency Order extends for 11 months..and counting
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51 views • February 12, 2021
Governor Little admits the emergency order is constitutional for 'just 30 days'. It's been 11 months and he tells the citizens to not focus on these last 11 months and the fact that he's not going to consider terminating the emergency order.
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