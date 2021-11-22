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Australia Transferring Positive Covid Cases or Close Contacts to Quarantine Camps in "Hard Lockdown"
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220 views • November 22, 2021
Victoria, Australia's Premier announces that positive Covid-19 cases and their close contacts are being transferred to quarantine camps using army trucks in what he calls a "Hard Lockdown". Residents in the affected areas can only leave their homes for medical emergency or if required by law.
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