Putin Quotes Dr.Martin Luther King

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Dr. King's hope for America exists in Russia where skin color is not important. What happened America? Did the devil deceive you? Are we not Christian? "There is neither Jew nor Greek, slave nor free, male nor female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus." - Galatians 3:28"I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character."
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr
https://www.npr.org/2010/01/18/122701268/i-have-a-dream-speech-in-its-entirety