Rogue Ways 2.16 - Hollow Earth!

It is the height of ignorance to pretend you know what is underneath your feet

unless you personally have dug to the center of the Earth and proven it to

yourself beyond doubt - I don’t know anyone who has done it! Why have

civilizations across time, holy texts across religions, and philosophies

around Earth all pointed down and described mysterious existences under the

plane we stand on right now? It is worth investigating the multiple threads of

ideas that tangle into the ball that is Hollow Earth theory... Rokfin:

