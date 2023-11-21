Create New Account
God's existence is proven since if even fraction is off in physics & universe, life would not exist
ChristianRapture
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (November 2023). God and an intelligent Creator's existence is proven in the fact that if even a small fraction is off in the balance of the laws of physics or quantum mechanics or the physical properties of the universe, then life itself would not exist, and the universe and the physical world would not be able to maintain its basic construct. See Chuck’s video below.


See full article at:

