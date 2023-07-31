The Role of a U.S. Soldier - General Tom McInerney - Freedom Alive® Ep43

Psalm 144:1 says, “Blessed be the Lord, my Rock, who trains my hands for war, and my fingers for battle.” Throughout American history, the role of a soldier was appreciated and honored as a specific calling from God. In fact, He makes it clear in Psalm 144 that He specifically gifts certain individuals to be effective soldiers. Learn more as co-host Mat Staver speaks with Lieutenant General Tom McInerney.

Originally premiered May 22, 2022, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org