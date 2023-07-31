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The Role of a U.S. Soldier - General Tom McInerney - Freedom Alive® Ep43
Liberty Counsel
Liberty Counsel
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12 views • July 31, 2023

Psalm 144:1 says, “Blessed be the Lord, my Rock, who trains my hands for war, and my fingers for battle.” Throughout American history, the role of a soldier was appreciated and honored as a specific calling from God. In fact, He makes it clear in Psalm 144 that He specifically gifts certain individuals to be effective soldiers. Learn more as co-host Mat Staver speaks with Lieutenant General Tom McInerney.

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Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

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Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

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Originally premiered May 22, 2022, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

Keywords
militaryvaccinerightsreligious freedomdefenseamerican historyamerican libertymat staver
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