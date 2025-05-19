In-Person vs. Online PI Training in Ontario

Trying to decide between in-person and online Private Investigator training in Ontario?

Here’s a clear comparison to help you choose what’s right for your schedule and learning style.

📍 In-Person Training

✔️ Structured classroom environment

✔️ Hands-on exercises and live interaction

✔️ Ideal for learners in Toronto, Ottawa, or Mississauga

💻 Online PI Training

✔️ Flexible, self-paced learning

✔️ Includes video lectures, downloadable materials & quizzes

✔️ Perfect for remote learners and working professionals

⚠️ Just make sure the course is Ministry-approved under Ontario’s PSISA!

🎯 Training Centre Canada offers fully online, trusted PI training across Ontario.

📞 Call now at (647) 479-8474

🌐 Enroll today: https://trainingcentrecanada.ca