YOU OBSERVE DAYS, MONTHS, TIMES & YEARS, Gal 4:9-11; Jer 10:1-5; Exodus 20:1-2; Deut 16:1, 20260101
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
30 followers
0
6 views • 1 day ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

MY BELOVED BROTHERS AND SISTERS IN CHRIST JESUS!

1.    Please, let us remember that TODAY, EVERY DAY IN OUR LORD AND SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST is a day to worship our Almighty Heavenly Father YAHWEH EL OLAM, the Eternal and Everlasting YAHWEH in Psalm 90:1-2; John 3:16,36.
Lord, thou hast been our dwelling place in all generations.

2.    Before the mountains were brought forth, or ever thou hadst formed the earth and the world, even from everlasting to everlasting, thou art YAHWEH. Amen! Psalm 90:1-2
John 3:16,36
16 For YAHWEH so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
36 He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life: and he that believeth not the Son shall not see life; but the wrath of YAHWEH abideth on him. Amen! John 3:16,36

3.    Unfortunately, for centuries now, the Devil through the Roman Catholic Church, Pastors and Ministers around the world, have deceived Christians into deliberately disobeying our LORD’s Commandments. How? The Great Apostle Paul declares the verdict in Galatians 4:9-11:

But now, after that ye have known YAHWEH, or rather are known of YAHWEH, how turn ye again to the weak and beggarly elements, whereunto ye desire again to be in bondage?

Ye observe DAYS, and MONTHS, and TIMES, and YEARS.

11 I am afraid of you, lest I have bestowed upon you labour in vain. Amen!    

Sabbath: Sat: 10:30 AM-12:00 PM

Mid-Week: Wed: 8:00 PM–9:30 PM

Email: [email protected]

sinworldchurchdaydevilsacrificewitchcraftrepentdestroyrebellionroman catholicburnt offeringpastorsdeceiveobeyvoicetodayministersdisobeylack of knowledgerejectdelighthearkenstubbornevery day
