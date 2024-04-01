An 11 year old Boy named Bader in GAZA - Describes his Survival after a Bombardment that he Thought Would Claim his Life

Bader Al-Khatib, an 11-year old boy from #Gaza, shares one of his experiences during the war.
Bader describes his survival after a bombardment that he thought would claim his life.
With an injured arm requiring stitches, he recounts the sight of corpses torn apart; the incomprehensible brutality he witnessed.
His only wish is for the #Israeli occupation atrocious war to end and for things to go back to normal.
