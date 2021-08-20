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Interview Dr. Mercola mit Dr. Zelenko vom 6.Juli 2021, deutsche Tonspur und deutsche Untertitel
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156 views • August 20, 2021
Ein exzellentes Interview. Ich habe diese mit deutscher Tonspur und deutschen Untertiteln versehene Version hochgeladen, weil ich sie zufällig auf https://coronadatencheck.com/dr-joseph-mercola-im-interview-mit-dr-vladimir-zelenko-bespricht-covid-behandlung-und-heilung-von-impfschaeden/ gefunden habe und dann Mühe hatte sie dort anzusehen oder herunter zu laden.
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