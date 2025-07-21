The vaccine is killing 200,000 Americans per year, says Ed Dowd

Ed Dowd speaking on "Commodity Culture" on July 4, 2025 says:

"Our work has suggested that the vaccines cause death, disability, and injury."

"One of my friends on X, Ethical Skeptic, who is a very smart man who does consulting and knows how systems work, he says the current run rate of excess deaths from the vaccine are probably 3,000 to 5000 a week in the US."

"That's 200,000 individuals a year. [150,000 to 250,000 people dying every year in the U.S. from the Covid vaccine.]"

"The disabilities [from the vaccine] are 4-times that."

"The injuries [from the vaccine] are 10- to 15-times that."

"There's a lot of converts that have figured out that [mRNA vaccine] is Garbage."

"There seems to be this cognitive disconnect where people don't want to admit that they've made a huge mistake and they don't want to talk about it."

[When someone aged 30 to 50, dies unexpectedly... ]

"That didn't used to happen before these vaccines."

"You can't even bring up the conversation [that the vaccine is injuring and killing people] with some of the family members because... they don't even want to know."

"They just don't even want to know."

"[Some] people turn into little COVID Nazis overnight."

"I still have a lot of people [that] I don't respect anymore for doing that."

"The WHO [World Health Organization] is merely an arm of the banking system."





The part of the interview where Ed Dowd talks about this, titled "Banned on Youtube: Will the COVID Criminals EVER Face Justice?", is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v6vmvrj-banned-on-youtube-will-the-covid-criminals-ever-be-held-accountable.html





More from this interview with Ed Dowd, titled "'Final Phase' of Market Bubble is Here - 'It Won't Be Pretty': Edward Dowd", is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v6vmu5j-final-phase-of-market-bubble-is-here-it-wont-be-pretty-edward-dowd.html

