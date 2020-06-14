Hopi Chief Dan Evehema's Message to Mankind & The Nine Signs

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I am very glad to have this time to send a message to you. We are celebrating a time in our history which is both filled with joy and sadness. I am very glad that our Hindu brothers have given us this opportunity to share these feelings with you because we know many of you are having the same troubles.
We Hopi believe that the human race has passed through three different worlds and life-ways since the beginning. At the end of each prior world, human life has been purified or punished by the Great Spirit "Massauu" due mainly to corruption, greed and turning-away from the Great Spirit's teachings. The last great destruction was the flood which destroyed all but a few faithful ones who asked and received a permission from the Great Spirit to live with Him in this new land.
The Great Spirit said, "It is up to you, if you are willing to live My poor, humble and simple life way. It is hard but if you agree to live according to My teachings and instructions, if you never lose faith in the life I shall give you, you may come and live with Me." The Hopi and all who were saved from the great flood made a Sacred Covenant with the Great Spirit at that time. We Hopi made an oath that we will never turn away from Him. For us the Creators Laws never change or break down.........
To continue reading please visit: http://jahtruth.net/chiefdan.htm
Mirrored from : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6TX4zoCw7go
Beo Nguyen YT Channel https://www.youtube.com/user/asianbodyart/videos