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When You Get Mad at God - Pastor Charles Lawson - Sunday Morning August 27 2023
Son Of The Light
Son Of The Light
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29 views • August 28, 2023

Son Of The Light: We have launched a New Blog for those Seeking Absolute Truth at > https://childofthelight888.blogspot.com

When You Get Mad at God - Pastor Charles Lawson - Sunday Morning August 27 2023

There Are a Myriads of Examples in the Bible of God's People Who Got Mad at Him; All While He Was Preparing Them for Something Bigger. Self-Pity and Mis-answered Prayers Are Not the Only Reasons People Get Mad at God: Sometimes Folks Will Get Mad Because Someone Else Gets Blessed or Because They Are Made to Reap What They've Sown and Then Resent God's Judgement. When You Get Mad, Just Get Over Yourself and Run Back to God.


Pastor Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org


Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/


Contact:

Pastor Charles Lawson

Temple Baptist Church

email: [email protected]

Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org


This is the Good News of the Gospel.


The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Version


1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;


2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.


3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;


4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:


The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Version


9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.


10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.

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biblejesus christgracelovebible studytruthlifeprayerchurchfaithhopecharles lawsonholy ghost
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