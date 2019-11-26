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Adding a Window in Art Journal
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8 views • November 26, 2019
Hi everyone! This video was made a while back, back in July 2019. I am working in the Junk Mail Art Journal, trying out the process of adding a window using Micro Film. Once again, this page is Inspired by LorriMarie Jenkins. I love her work. Thanks for watching!
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Mentioned in this Video:
*LorriMarie Jenkins - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YxxLGKtszP4
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*Bonny & Clive
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8dSoH_YLTKNuxPflQDGnqw/videos
Etsy Shop - https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/BonnyAndClive
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You can find me here -
* My Etsy - https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/CraftsFromMyDungeon
* My Website - https://kanknco.com.au
* email - [email protected]
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~~~~~~~
Mentioned in this Video:
*LorriMarie Jenkins - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YxxLGKtszP4
~~~~~~~
*Bonny & Clive
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8dSoH_YLTKNuxPflQDGnqw/videos
Etsy Shop - https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/BonnyAndClive
~~~~~~~
You can find me here -
* My Etsy - https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/CraftsFromMyDungeon
* My Website - https://kanknco.com.au
* email - [email protected]
~~~~~~~
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