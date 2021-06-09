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Soil Building -- Ice Age Farmer feat. Matt Powers (Permaculture Student)
Tools For Thinking, Clearly.
Tools For Thinking, Clearly.
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350 views • June 09, 2021
Matt Powers of ThePermacultureStudent.com joins Christian of Ice Age Farmer to discuss how people can simply and cheaply build amazing soil and grow abundant food! Join us for this conversation as we cover Matt’s top 5 soil building crops; soil-building practices from Bokashi to EM to Korean Natural Farming; even changing biology WITHIN seeds through foliar applications on flowers … and much more. Lots of great information in this conversation — enjoy!

[ Audio improves — apologies for bad sound on my end while I am traveling. ]

Start growing your own food today!

FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2019/07/17/soil-building-how-to-grow-abundant-cheap-food-effortlessly-with-matt-powers/
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⇒ Crop Loss Map
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LINKS:

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http://thepermaculturestudent.com/

http://www.thepermaculturestudent.com...
http://www.thepermaculturestudent.com

Chris Trump's KNF/EM brew:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Ke4OQljVmg&;t=0s
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foodgardeninggardeniceagepermaculturefarmergrowbuildingsoilmattteastudentpowersdirtkelpcompost
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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