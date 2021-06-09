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Soil Building -- Ice Age Farmer feat. Matt Powers (Permaculture Student)
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350 views • June 09, 2021
Matt Powers of ThePermacultureStudent.com joins Christian of Ice Age Farmer to discuss how people can simply and cheaply build amazing soil and grow abundant food! Join us for this conversation as we cover Matt’s top 5 soil building crops; soil-building practices from Bokashi to EM to Korean Natural Farming; even changing biology WITHIN seeds through foliar applications on flowers … and much more. Lots of great information in this conversation — enjoy!
[ Audio improves — apologies for bad sound on my end while I am traveling. ]
Start growing your own food today!
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2019/07/17/soil-building-how-to-grow-abundant-cheap-food-effortlessly-with-matt-powers/
http://paypal.me/iceagefarmer
http://subscribestar.com/iceagefarmer
http://iceagefarmer.com/
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/
http://iceagefarmer.com/forum
http://iceagefarmer.com/discord
⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/History
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
⇒ Supporters I recommend (because I use personally):
BEST CBD: www.bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
EMP-proof Solar Inverter: www.Sol-ark.com - mention IAF save $500
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
LINKS:
Matt Powers
http://thepermaculturestudent.com/
http://www.thepermaculturestudent.com...
http://www.thepermaculturestudent.com
Chris Trump's KNF/EM brew:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Ke4OQljVmg&;t=0s
[ Audio improves — apologies for bad sound on my end while I am traveling. ]
Start growing your own food today!
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2019/07/17/soil-building-how-to-grow-abundant-cheap-food-effortlessly-with-matt-powers/
http://paypal.me/iceagefarmer
http://subscribestar.com/iceagefarmer
http://iceagefarmer.com/
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/
http://iceagefarmer.com/forum
http://iceagefarmer.com/discord
⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/History
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
⇒ Supporters I recommend (because I use personally):
BEST CBD: www.bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
EMP-proof Solar Inverter: www.Sol-ark.com - mention IAF save $500
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
LINKS:
Matt Powers
http://thepermaculturestudent.com/
http://www.thepermaculturestudent.com...
http://www.thepermaculturestudent.com
Chris Trump's KNF/EM brew:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Ke4OQljVmg&;t=0s
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