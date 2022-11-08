Xi Jinping Will Destroy Private Ownership, Leaving the Chinese with Absolutely Nothing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Summary：On November 6, Miles Guo, the founder of the New Federal State of China, commented in the Grand Live Broadcast that Xi Jinping will definitely eliminate private ownership in Communist China, and demonstrate to his loyalists how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is strong enough to bring down “American Imperialism” through self-amputation, even though it will be a pyrrhic victory.