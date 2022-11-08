Create New Account
Xi Jinping Will Destroy Private Ownership, Leaving the Chinese with Absolutely Nothing
Published 21 days ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/513576

Summary：On November 6, Miles Guo, the founder of the New Federal State of China, commented in the Grand Live Broadcast that Xi Jinping will definitely eliminate private ownership in Communist China, and demonstrate to his loyalists how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is strong enough to bring down “American Imperialism” through self-amputation, even though it will be a pyrrhic victory.

