Mark of the Beast/Vaxx will be marketed as miracle cure-DNA FIX-repair for what 'satan' did to Mankind

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These people are sick and evil and think of us as cattle and beasts and non human. these people want to kill us. Do not take the vaxx.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwH8QcPqKoo
dr savage84