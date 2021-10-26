Class Action Suit Against Vaccine Mandates Filed on Behalf of All the Members of the Military

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
10/21/2021 A class action suit against vaccine mandates has been filed on behalf of all the members of the military, all 2 million plus federal employees, and the 3.7 million federal civilian contractors.