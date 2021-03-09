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Bumbling Biden: White House cringes as Biden makes another gaffe
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221 views • March 09, 2021
The White House has been forced into damage control after President Joe Biden seemingly forgot the name of his own Defense Secretary during an event to mark International Women's Day.
Speaking after unveiling two more nominees to fill his cabinet, the president failed to remember the name of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
“And I want to thank the sec — the, the, ah former general. I keep calling him general, but my, my — the guy who runs that outfit over there,” President Biden said.
The stumble comes as Republicans and members of the White House press gallery criticised President Biden for not holding a solo press conference since his inauguration.
Speaking after unveiling two more nominees to fill his cabinet, the president failed to remember the name of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
“And I want to thank the sec — the, the, ah former general. I keep calling him general, but my, my — the guy who runs that outfit over there,” President Biden said.
The stumble comes as Republicans and members of the White House press gallery criticised President Biden for not holding a solo press conference since his inauguration.
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