2023.01.28 The Chinese Communist Party held an internal meeting on Speaker McCarthy’s trip to Taiwan and was resolute not to fire any shots for retaliation. Even if Speaker McCarthy plans to catch crabs at Senkaku (Diaoyu) Island, the CCP will not go to war with the US. Kim Jong-un scolded the CCP badly in front of the American delegates, expressing utmost admiration of the US and urging them not to leave the Korean Peninsula so that he can solicit more money from the CCP.

麦肯锡要去台湾。共产党内部开会，坚决不开枪，麦肯锡在钓鱼岛抓螃蟹吃也不跟美国开战。金三胖见了美国人就痛骂中共，还说美国你是我亲爹，你可千万别离开朝鲜半岛，咱俩高点事，让我跟中共多要点钱。





