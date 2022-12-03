OUR FIRST -very small- GARLIC HARVEST OF 2021 SDA COUNTRY LIVING

Check Out Our Shop on:https://from-city-to-country.creator-...





If you'd like to Donate, please do so using the following links below. May God richly bless you all!









PAyPAL: paypal.me/KizzieM









SEND US AN EMIAL: [email protected]













All materials in these videos are used for educational purposes and fall within the guidelines of fair use. No copyright infringement intended