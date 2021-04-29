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Arizona Begins Again! [MIRROR] with special guest Michael Yon
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156 views • April 29, 2021
Arizona Begins Again! [MIRROR] with special guest Michael Yon
From the the Cochise-Bascom betrayal, to the Camp Grant massacre to Fast and Furious to child sex slaves from Panama, to the Arizona Audit, to the Vail school board rally, Arizona begins again!
5-10% DIE IN THE TREK OF UNCERTAINTY TO SURVIVE HOPE, THE PRETTY GIRLS ARE RAPED, ROBED, MURDERED
The Modern Slave Trade is facilitated by the Biden Regime. This is an unrestricted, unconventional information war. We are making headway. The fact that Dems are blocking the audit in Arizona tells us all we need to know.
Arizona Begins Again! Jeffrey Prather
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ayi3tN0lO0U
JEFFREY PRATHER - Retired Special Operations Soldier, former DIA Intelligence Collector, and ex-DEA Special Agent, targeted by the deep state, turned whistleblower, now your intelligence officer defeating the deep state by exposing fake news!
PODCASTS: https://jeffreyprather.com/
TO SUBSCRIBE: https://www.patreon.com/JeffreyPrather
From the the Cochise-Bascom betrayal, to the Camp Grant massacre to Fast and Furious to child sex slaves from Panama, to the Arizona Audit, to the Vail school board rally, Arizona begins again!
5-10% DIE IN THE TREK OF UNCERTAINTY TO SURVIVE HOPE, THE PRETTY GIRLS ARE RAPED, ROBED, MURDERED
The Modern Slave Trade is facilitated by the Biden Regime. This is an unrestricted, unconventional information war. We are making headway. The fact that Dems are blocking the audit in Arizona tells us all we need to know.
Arizona Begins Again! Jeffrey Prather
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ayi3tN0lO0U
JEFFREY PRATHER - Retired Special Operations Soldier, former DIA Intelligence Collector, and ex-DEA Special Agent, targeted by the deep state, turned whistleblower, now your intelligence officer defeating the deep state by exposing fake news!
PODCASTS: https://jeffreyprather.com/
TO SUBSCRIBE: https://www.patreon.com/JeffreyPrather
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