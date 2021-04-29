BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Arizona Begins Again! [MIRROR] with special guest Michael Yon
AMfederalist
AMfederalist
115 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
156 views • April 29, 2021
Arizona Begins Again! [MIRROR] with special guest Michael Yon
From the the Cochise-Bascom betrayal, to the Camp Grant massacre to Fast and Furious to child sex slaves from Panama, to the Arizona Audit, to the Vail school board rally, Arizona begins again!
5-10% DIE IN THE TREK OF UNCERTAINTY TO SURVIVE HOPE, THE PRETTY GIRLS ARE RAPED, ROBED, MURDERED
The Modern Slave Trade is facilitated by the Biden Regime. This is an unrestricted, unconventional information war. We are making headway. The fact that Dems are blocking the audit in Arizona tells us all we need to know.
Arizona Begins Again! Jeffrey Prather
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ayi3tN0lO0U
JEFFREY PRATHER - Retired Special Operations Soldier, former DIA Intelligence Collector, and ex-DEA Special Agent, targeted by the deep state, turned whistleblower, now your intelligence officer defeating the deep state by exposing fake news!
PODCASTS: https://jeffreyprather.com/
TO SUBSCRIBE: https://www.patreon.com/JeffreyPrather
Keywords
jeffrey pratherteam americamichael yon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

Lance D Johnson
The Age of Incompetence: We&#8217;re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

The Age of Incompetence: We’re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

Mike Adams
Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Lance D Johnson
Trump Dismisses Reports of Chinese and Russian Support for Iran Despite U.S. Intelligence Findings

Trump Dismisses Reports of Chinese and Russian Support for Iran Despite U.S. Intelligence Findings

Belle Carter
Federal Judge Blocks President Trump&#8217;s Ad Blitz with Temporary Restraining Order

Federal Judge Blocks President Trump’s Ad Blitz with Temporary Restraining Order

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy