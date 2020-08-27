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Kenosha Shootings New Video and Pics of Kyle Rittenhouse Anthony Huber Gaige Grosskreutz
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41 views • August 27, 2020
Video footage and images from the incident show how Rittenhouse was being pursued and physically attacked before firing any shots.
One of the individuals he shot was carrying a handgun, while another tried to hit him over the head with a skateboard and another aimed a kick at his head as he lay on the ground.
#KyleRittenhouse #AnthonyHuber #JosephRosenbaum #GaigeGrosskreutz #JacobBlake #kenosha #kenoshashooting #kenoshashootings #kenoshariot #Kenoshaprotest #kenoshablm
One of the individuals he shot was carrying a handgun, while another tried to hit him over the head with a skateboard and another aimed a kick at his head as he lay on the ground.
#KyleRittenhouse #AnthonyHuber #JosephRosenbaum #GaigeGrosskreutz #JacobBlake #kenosha #kenoshashooting #kenoshashootings #kenoshariot #Kenoshaprotest #kenoshablm
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