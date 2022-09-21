Ukraine Update September 21, 2022

⚡️ High-precision attacks launched at the provisional bases of 81st Airmobile and 66th Mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Chervony Oskol and Studenok (Kharkov region), 93rd Mechanised Brigade near Bogorodichnoye (Donetsk People's Republic) have resulted in the elimination of over 120 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 tanks and 12 motor vehicles.

💥 High-precision attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at the provisional bases of 35th Marines Brigade of the AFU and 114th Territorial Defence Brigade near Novogrigorovka and Novaya Odessa (Nikolayev region) have resulted in the elimination of over 70 nationalists, more than 15 units of special military equipment and motor vehicles.

💥 Concentrated fire attacks launched at the combat positions of 59th Mechanised Infantry Brigade near Ternovka and Andreyevka (Kherson region) have resulted in the elimination of up to 100 servicemen and 7 combat armoured vehicles. Moreover, the workshops of an armoured vehicle plant in Nikolayev tasked to repair the military equipment of the abovementioned formation has been destroyed.

💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised 6 AFU command posts near Dolina, Tatyanovka, Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Rrepublic), Lezhino, Kirovo (Zaporozhye region), as well as 49 artillery units, 142 AFU manpower and military equipment concentration areas.

◽️ 5 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots have been destroyed near Seversk, Katerinovka, Dobrovolye (Donetsk People's Republic), Braginovka (Dnepropetrovsk region) and Stepnoye (Zaporozhye region).

💥 Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 Su-24 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Novozhelannoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 12 unmanned aerial vehicles near Petrovskoye, Khanzhenkovo, Blagoveshchenka (Donetsk People's Republic), Molodyozhnoye, Priozyornoye, Muzykovka, Zelenovka, Posad-Pokrovskoye and Lyubimovka (Kherson region).

◽️ 2 U.S.-manufactured HARM anti-radar missiles have been shot down near Kherson.

◽️ Moreover, 27 projectiles launched by U.S.-manufactured HIMARS and Olkha MRLS have been shot down near Donetsk, Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Novaya Kakhovka, Berislav, Verovka, Tomarino and Vesyoloye (Kherson region).

