Self-Actualized NPCs Awakening in the Matrix
Discussing the idea of NPCs or spiritless beings, social media addiction and the technocracy, advanced ancient cultures, maps, and mythologies, the middle path and light-gray philosophy, being present living in the now, addictive thought patterns, how/why to meditate, spiritual development vs. religious belief and flat earth f.a.q.s with Paul from the Talk Junkies podcast

awakeningnpcsself-actualizedin the matrix

