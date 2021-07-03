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U.S. Farmers Are Receiving Letters From Government Asking Them To Dispose Of Their Crops For Cash!!
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522 views • July 03, 2021
So nice to hear this farmer stand his ground, even though he will not receive a fair price for his crop at the market. I am curious as to what they will do with this food after he has officially sold it at the markets. I am thinking they will still get rid of it, regardless, there are no winners in this case!!
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