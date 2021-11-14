Communist Chinese Prepare for US Invasion!

Daily hundreds of ominous oil tankers, per train, are careening from north to south in Alberta. Residents never witnessed this before! While Alberta economics is in a pitiful slough, rapidly plunging to Venezuela miseries, Communist China speeds over-maximized oil from the Fort MacMurray area! Each day now, these hundreds of oil tankers, per train, speed southward to the Alberta and BC borders, where ChiCom troops are tirelessly training for invasion into America!



Marxist Trudeau cut a backroom deal to give Marxist ChiComs control of the Fort Mac oil area. As over 125,000 oil and oil-related Alberta workers and businessmen remain unemployed - done in by the oil pipeline termination and Communist COVID Lockdown to kill the middle class – the ChiComs now at For Mac did not rehire them... but shipped in lower-wage Filipinos to be the labor force! All this done by Marxist Trudeau! Indeed, Alberta oil needs to be returned to Albertans!



And now, until permanently halted. Massive oil and gas for USA invasion is sped, DAILY, to the ChiCom troop training areas - especially in British Columbia, near Indian reservations. ChiCom war vehicles will soon be bumper to bumper while ordered down the double corridor in Washington state, the corridor soon to be done. Meanwhile, Albertan gas prices went from $1.04 in the Trump Presidency to now $1.70 per litre which is $6.80 per gallon! While their own gas and oil is quickly shipped out of the province! Pipeline-destroying Biden complicit with Communist Chinese to take over oil in Alberta!