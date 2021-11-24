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McCullough Miocarditis
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106 views • November 24, 2021
La miocarditis en niños que fueron inyectados con las substancias anti-covid19, es 10 a 100 veces más grave que la derivada de una infección. Esto apunta de nuevo a la peligrosidad de las mal llamadas vacunas y a poner un alto a las políticas impulsadas por la oms, que afectando a la población
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