Supervisory Complaint Against the Employees of the PEI (by Dr. Jürgen O. Kirchner)

In 2025, two studies were published, both of which showed a massively increased risk of cancer following injection of so-called mRNA vaccines. After the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), which was responsible in this matter, failed to respond in a timely manner, contrary to legal requirements, biologist and pharmaceutical expert Dr. Jürgen O. Kirchner filed a supervisory complaint against the PEI. Due to the enormous importance of this step for public health, Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi calls for support for Dr. Kirchner in a video. The aim is to ensure that the PEI fulfills its legal mandate.