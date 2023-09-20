Create New Account
Canada Embarrassed By Ally U.S.; Trudeau's Request To Publicly Condemn India Ignored | Report
After the UK, another ally snubbed Canada over its anti-India rant. The U.S. was reportedly reluctant over Canada's request to bash India. The Washington Post reported that Canada sought condemnation over pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing before the G20 Summit. However, the report added that the request made by Canada met with reluctance.

